A Giant Hole Swallowed A Load Of Cars In Florence

A section of road on the bank of the Arno River in Florence, Italy, collapsed Wednesday, stranding cars and leaving thousands of residents without water.

Resident Niccolò Teodori, whose blue Fiat Punto car is among those in the hole, told BuzzFeed News waking up to find it submerged was quite a shock.

"My blood froze," he said. "I was about to leave for Treviso for work when a friend sent me the local police's photo of the collapsed road along the Arno river. At that point I realized there was little hope as I remembered exactly where I had parked [my car]."

On Facebook he lamented the loss of his car. "Goodbye dear little car, thank you for all the good trips. The Punto has gone to a better life 😭😭."