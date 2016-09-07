A Camerawoman Who Was Taped Tripping Refugees Has Been Charged

The footage, from September last year, showed Petra Laszlo tripping a refugee as he carried his child. She is being prosecuted for disorderly conduct.

Hungarian prosecutors have filed charges against a camerawoman accused of kicking and tripping refugees while they fled from police in 2015.

Footage of Petra Laszlo appearing to trip up a man carrying a child and kick a girl went viral in September last year.

Laszlo was fired from her job at N1TV following the incident and later apologized for her actions, saying "something snapped in me."

Hungarian officials are prosecuting her for disorderly conduct, Reuters reported.