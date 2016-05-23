These Photos Show How People Are Coping With Extreme Heat Across South Asia Record-high temperatures have been plaguing India and Pakistan for weeks, and show no sign of ending any time soon. Twitter

Heat-related deaths are being reported in Western India after two days of record-high temperatures. Amit Dave / Reuters

Temperatures soared to 124 degrees Fahrenheit (51 degrees Celsius) in the desert state of Rajasthan over the past few days. Sajjad Hussain / AFP / Getty Images Last Thursday was the hottest day ever recorded in India.

In some areas roads melted and people became stuck in tar as they attempted to cross. Pedestrians in Gujarat's Valsad had a nasty surprise waiting for them on Saturday https://t.co/WTYqA0mUEx

There have been at least 16 deaths in Rajasthan, where nearly 17,000 villages in 19 of 33 districts were facing water shortages, the Associated Press reported. Sanjay Kanojia / AFP / Getty Images Money Sharma / AFP / Getty Images

In the southern state of Andhra Pradesh, 109 heat-related deaths have been reported. In western Gujarat state, 17 heatstroke deaths were reported. Sajjad Hussain / AFP / Getty Images

Officials issued "severe heatwave" warnings across large areas of the country over the weekend. Chandan Khanna / AFP / Getty Images Chandan Khanna / AFP / Getty Images India declares a heatwave when the maximum temperature hits 113 degrees Fahrenheit (45 degrees Celsius).

Hospitals have been on standby since the heatwave began and were asked to set aside beds for patients with heatstroke. Sanjay Kanojia / AFP / Getty Images

Schools were shut in many states and free sweetened cold water was handed out to New Delhi. Money Sharma / AFP / Getty Images

In Pakistan the heatwave has been so intense that people have undertaken grim preparations for the worst. Akhtar Soomro / Reuters Gravediggers have begun digging mass graves in case the heatwave kills many. Last year, more than 1,300 people died in Karachi during a similar heatwave.

Temperatures hit 111 degrees Fahrenheit (44 degrees Celsius) in Karachi last week, their highest since 1981. Faisal Mahmood / Reuters Akhtar Soomro / Reuters

April, May, and June are the hottest months in South Asia, before the monsoon season brings cooler temperatures. Rupak De Chowdhuri / Reuters But recent temperatures have been unusually high, even for the region.