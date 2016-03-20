At Least 13 People Die As Bus Carrying University Exchange Students Crashes In Spain

The bus was returning the students to Barcelona after a trip to the Fallas fireworks festival in Valencia when the accident occurred Sunday.

The bus was returning the students to Barcelona after a trip to the Fallas fireworks festival in Valencia when the accident occurred, Spanish newspaper El País reported.



El País reported there were roughly 60 people on board the bus and most were students from the Erasmus exchange student program.

Officials had initially put the death toll at 14, but it was later revised down to 13.

Jordi Jané, the Catalan interior minister, said the victims were between the ages of 22 to 29 and “the majority are Erasmus students of various nationalities."