13 Killed As Blaze Rips Through Bar In France During Birthday Party

At least 13 people are dead and six others injured after a fire broke out in the basement of a bar in the northwest French city of Rouen.

Those present at the Cuba Libre club were celebrating a birthday when the fire broke out.

The club has now been blocked off and an investigation is underway to discover the cause of the fire.



All of the victims were aged between 18 and 25, local newspaper Paris Normandie reported.

