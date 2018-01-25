These Adorable Monkeys Were Successfully Cloned And People Are Torn About It
Are humans next?
Scientists in China say they have successfully cloned two monkeys. Photos of the adorable little creatures, along with the study, were released yesterday.
The two monkeys are genetically identical long-tailed macaques named Hua Hua and Zhong Zhong. Hua Hua is six weeks old, and Zhong Zhong is eight weeks old.
The technology is similar to what was used to clone Dolly the Sheep in 1996.
Although this is a huge scientific feat, some people are concerned about what this scientific breakthrough could mean.
Others are just downright against cloning. Period.
Then there are others who are pretty pumped at this unprecedented accomplishment.
Researchers hope to use these animals and others like them to study cancer and other human diseases.
What do you think of the cloning of these monkeys?
