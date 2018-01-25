BuzzFeed News

These Adorable Monkeys Were Successfully Cloned And People Are Torn About It

Are humans next?

By Alicia Barrón

Posted on January 25, 2018, at 2:58 p.m. ET

Scientists in China say they have successfully cloned two monkeys. Photos of the adorable little creatures, along with the study, were released yesterday.

Primates had never been cloned before.
Primates had never been cloned before.

The two monkeys are genetically identical long-tailed macaques named Hua Hua and Zhong Zhong. Hua Hua is six weeks old, and Zhong Zhong is eight weeks old.

“This paper really marks the beginning of a new era for biomedical research,&quot; Xiong Zhi-Qi, a neuroscientist at the Chinese Academy of Sciences Institute of Neuroscience, told Nature News.
“This paper really marks the beginning of a new era for biomedical research," Xiong Zhi-Qi, a neuroscientist at the Chinese Academy of Sciences Institute of Neuroscience, told Nature News.

The technology is similar to what was used to clone Dolly the Sheep in 1996.

Although this is a huge scientific feat, some people are concerned about what this scientific breakthrough could mean.

Playing God: Now we've cloned monkeys and ethicists warn of opening the door to cloning humans #monkeys #cloning… https://t.co/Jy3Wo4AdL7
Steve Jacobs @SteveJacobsAus

Playing God: Now we've cloned monkeys and ethicists warn of opening the door to cloning humans #monkeys #cloning… https://t.co/Jy3Wo4AdL7

Others are just downright against cloning. Period.

I don't think I like the idea of cloning monkeys. Dolly the sheep was one thing but leave the monkeys. Or any animal.
.....🥀..... @ViewssFromWhit

I don't think I like the idea of cloning monkeys. Dolly the sheep was one thing but leave the monkeys. Or any animal.

Then there are others who are pretty pumped at this unprecedented accomplishment.

Wow, this is amazing! ...I will be following these two... Cloning of Macaque Monkeys by Somatic C… https://t.co/0YIxrD9Rsj
Ance Tetere @ancetetere

Wow, this is amazing! ...I will be following these two... Cloning of Macaque Monkeys by Somatic C… https://t.co/0YIxrD9Rsj

Researchers hope to use these animals and others like them to study cancer and other human diseases.

  1. What do you think of the cloning of these monkeys?

    What do you think of the cloning of these monkeys?
    Amazing! It's a great thing.
    Nope. Not a good idea. Ever!
What do you think of the cloning of these monkeys?
