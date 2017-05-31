The Truth About Swedish Fish

Let's be real. Another Round looked into it, and you can trust us.

We talked about cultural tourism, Swedish idioms, and being a black chef in a very white industry.

This week we interviewed Marcus Samuelsson: winner of Top Chef Masters , restauranteur/owner of Red Rooster and other restaurants, author and maker of the world’s finest mac & cheese.

Buy Marcus' latest book, The Red Rooster Cookbook and you, too, can fall in love with the Yes, Chef cocktail!

He even taught us how to make a drink called the "Yes Chef." It was good, we were not.

Most importantly, we got to the bottom of the most burning question you probably have for this Swedish chef: How does he feel about Swedish fish?!

Listen to this week's episode here:

Follow Marcus Samsuelsson @marcuscooks

Follow us: @heavenrants and @brokeymcpoverty

Email us: anotherround@buzzfeed.com

Subscribe to the Another Round newsletter at buzzfeed.com/anotherround/newsletter.

How to listen:

Search for “Another Round” in your podcast app of choice, like Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify, Overcast, Stitcher, Pocket Casts, and more.

This link automatically opens the show in Apple Podcasts or Google Play, depending on your mobile device.