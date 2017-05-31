BuzzFeed News

The Truth About Swedish Fish

The Truth About Swedish Fish

Let's be real. Another Round looked into it, and you can trust us.

By Alex Laughlin and Another Round

Posted on May 31, 2017, at 2:53 p.m. ET

This week we interviewed Marcus Samuelsson: winner of Top Chef Masters, restauranteur/owner of Red Rooster and other restaurants, author and maker of the world’s finest mac & cheese.

We talked about cultural tourism, Swedish idioms, and being a black chef in a very white industry. (PS: Check out our feature in the New York Times where we visit Red Rooster!)
We talked about cultural tourism, Swedish idioms, and being a black chef in a very white industry.

(PS: Check out our feature in the New York Times where we visit Red Rooster!)

He even taught us how to make a drink called the "Yes Chef." It was good, we were not.

Buy Marcus' latest book, The Red Rooster Cookbook and you, too, can fall in love with the Yes, Chef cocktail!



Most importantly, we got to the bottom of the most burning question you probably have for this Swedish chef: How does he feel about Swedish fish?!

Spoiler alert: Not a fan.

Listen to this week's episode here:

