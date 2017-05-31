The Truth About Swedish Fish
Let's be real. Another Round looked into it, and you can trust us.
This week we interviewed Marcus Samuelsson: winner of Top Chef Masters, restauranteur/owner of Red Rooster and other restaurants, author and maker of the world’s finest mac & cheese.
He even taught us how to make a drink called the "Yes Chef." It was good, we were not.
Most importantly, we got to the bottom of the most burning question you probably have for this Swedish chef: How does he feel about Swedish fish?!
