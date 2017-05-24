BuzzFeed News

The Lucas Bros Are So Cool They Smoke Weed With Their Family

audio / blackhistorymonth

The Lucas Bros Are So Cool They Smoke Weed With Their Family

And a general reminder that improv is spoken word for white people.

By Alex Laughlin and Another Round

Posted on May 24, 2017, at 2:10 p.m. ET

This week on Another Round we chat with the inimitable comedy twin duo, The Lucas Bros.

We talked about their favorite presidents, unbearable white dude comedy podcasts, and what it&#x27;s like to be IDENTICAL TWINS.
Giphy

We talked about their favorite presidents, unbearable white dude comedy podcasts, and what it's like to be IDENTICAL TWINS.

They share everything — even their therapist!

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Giphy / Via giphy.com

And get your run finger is ready, because we're celebrating our favorite 90s ad libs with our friend Akoto Ofori-Atta.

Also, Tracy learns how to say &quot;caveat,&quot; because talking is hard, y&#x27;all. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Giphy / Via giphy.com

Also, Tracy learns how to say "caveat," because talking is hard, y'all.

Follow The Lucas Bros @lucasbros

Follow Akoto Ofori-Atta @KO_616

Follow us: @heavenrants and @brokeymcpoverty

Email us: anotherround@buzzfeed.com

How to listen:

Search for “Another Round” in your podcast app of choice, like Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify, Overcast, Stitcher, Pocket Casts, and more.


This link automatically opens the show in Apple Podcasts or Google Play, depending on your mobile device.

Or check out the full episode here:

