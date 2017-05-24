The Lucas Bros Are So Cool They Smoke Weed With Their Family
And a general reminder that improv is spoken word for white people.
This week on Another Round we chat with the inimitable comedy twin duo, The Lucas Bros.
They share everything — even their therapist!
And get your run finger is ready, because we're celebrating our favorite 90s ad libs with our friend Akoto Ofori-Atta.
-
-
Heben Nigatu and Tracy Clayton cover everything from race, gender and pop culture to squirrels, mangoes, and bad jokes, all in one boozy podcast.
Contact Another Round at julia.furlan+anotherround@buzzfeed.com.