The Lucas Bros Are So Cool They Smoke Weed With Their Family

And a general reminder that improv is spoken word for white people.

We talked about their favorite presidents, unbearable white dude comedy podcasts, and what it's like to be IDENTICAL TWINS.

This week on Another Round we chat with the inimitable comedy twin duo, The Lucas Bros.

They share everything — even their therapist!

Also, Tracy learns how to say "caveat," because talking is hard, y'all.

