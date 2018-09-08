News Podcast: Kavanaugh's Hearings And France's Anti-Vaxxers

The Lede - 1:20

SHANI HILTON: We are recording this on Thursday evening. Give me a 30-second description of who Brett Kavanaugh is.

ZOE TILLMAN: Brett Kavanaugh is currently a judge on the US court of appeals for the DC circuit, which is often referred to as the second highest court in the land, because it deals with a lot of cases out of official government Washington, and a lot of Judges from that court go up to the Supreme Court. He's been there for more than a decade. Before that, he was a senior official in the Bush Administration serving in the White House. Just a long time rising conservative star, who's been on everyone's Supreme Court shortlist, as long as he's been a judge.

SH: And so what did we see this week overall?

CHRIS GEIDNER: I mean what we saw this week overall is both the reality that the Democrats don't have the votes to stop the nomination, unless they can convince multiple Republicans to break ranks, which doesn't appear to be a possibility, and then in the alternative, an attempt to sort of paint him in his as an extremist, and to paint the process as unfair so that Democrats can hopefully politically use this for the upcoming elections, and just sort of change the perception at least along their base about the importance of the Courts.

SH: I'm going to get back to that with you in a minute Chris. But you know, I think one feature of the week has been a really high level of civil disobedience and I have to ask. because you guys were in the room. What was it like being in the room with you know, protesters being thrown out, you know at regular intervals.

ZT: There were sort of constant a constant stream of disruptions throughout the hearings this week, this past week.

ZT: So it was sort of some of it was specific to Kavanaugh, and some of it was just more generally protesting the Trump Administration, and Kavanaugh as a manifestation of that. So there were a couple references to it, some Republicans lamented the disruptions, Democrats sort of heralded it as a part of the democratic process, but it was certainly a constant feature throughout the week.

SH: What was the vibe, were people receptive, were they stunned, were they quiet, were they just waiting for the police to grab the protesters and toss them out.

GD: I mean it was it was aggressive. By the time we got to the second day, especially the second afternoon, I mean there were 61 people arrested for demonstrations in the room, the first day of the hearing. So by the second day, they basically had almost a dozen I'd say Capitol Police around the hearing room, ready to literally grab them by their full body, and pull them right out the door. The door is right on the side, and they were just ready to pull them right out the door. There were I think three from Wednesday different people with limited mobility, had their wheelchairs literally pulled, pulling them out behind them. It was it was quite a scene.

SH: That's that's incredibly vivid. So with that as the backdrop, and as you put earlier, you know Democrats don't have the votes to block it and they are seem unlikely to get Republican colleagues on board of blocking the confirmation. What is their strategy for these hearings?

ZT: I think the strategy was to call attention to how some of the key issues that have come up within the Trump Administration, how they can be addressed within the context of the Supreme Court. So it was a chance for Democrats to highlight their concerns about Trump's overreach of power, his abandonment of the rule of law, you know, raising that in the context of will Kavanaugh stand up to the president if a case comes before The Supreme Court where Trump is being accused of overstepping his bounds, or the administration is being accused of going beyond the law. All these issues that have come up in the context of the administration. I think this was a chance for Democrats to bring them up again, and talk about how the courts also play a role in this. And it was a chance to just protest the Trump Administration. It was a chance to show their bona fides, as members of the resistance and opponents to the administration and whatever they're going to do. Even if they can't actually stop judge Kavanaugh, from being confirmed to the Supreme Court.

SH: Yeah. Our DC bureau chief Kate Nocera said that this week we're seeing a lot of people running for president right from the dias. And what you saw were people like Kamala Harris and Cory Booker, Booker in particular, talking about the way that the documents were released and you know kind of doing a little bit of grandstanding but using the norms as a way of protesting the process.

ZT: Right so on the second day or the third day of the hearing, the second day of Kavanaugh's questioning Senator Booker during the introduction, basically said there are all of these documents that have been designated as confidential. What's me which means they can't be released to the public. They can't be brought up in the hearings and he said. There was some back-and-forth later in the day, about whether Senator Booker was actually violating any rules and it's gotten a bit messy about that. But I think there was this sense of senators using this very highly publicized hearing, to make themselves known as outspoken members of the opposition to the Trump Administration, who are willing to do more than just talk. This was an instance of the senator saying I'm willing to put my career on the line to stand up for what I believe is right.

SH: The most frequently talked about issue this week, was also the one that people started bringing up immediately after Justice Kennedy retired, which is abortion. Roe v. Wade. And Dems have completely taken the stance that Kavanaugh will be a part of a process of overturning Roe v. Wade, and that he is against women's rights, and and they've clearly staked out that claim. How did that play out over the course of the last few days.

ZT: Basically what Judge Kavanaugh said and actually I should start by saying that, you know Judge Kavanaugh has not had a chance to rule on a major abortion case or really any abortion case in I believe 12 years on the DC circuit. Kavanaugh has had an opportunity to rule in one case that related to abortion. Although it wasn't squarely about Roe versus Wade and the overarching right to an abortion. This involved a pregnant undocumented teenager who was in US custody. She was pregnant. She wanted an abortion. The administration was blocking her from getting that abortion, a lower court judge ruled in the teen’s favor, and when it went up on appeal the DC circuit ended up ruling in favor of the teen. But Judge Kavanaugh wrote a dissent saying that he would have given the administration some more time to try to find a sponsor for the teen, so effectively delaying the time when she could get an abortion, and that has been held up as an example of proof that Kavanaugh would be the deciding vote to take a stab at abortion rights, or try to chip away at abortion rights if he were confirmed. But he's never directly said how he feels about abortion. So at the hearing this week, there were a lot of questions about it and what he basically said, and this is an answer that we've heard from many judicial nominees, is basically saying it's settled law.

TAPE OF BRETT KAVANAUGH: As a judge it is an important precedent of the Supreme Court by it. I mean Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey. Then reaffirm many times Casey is precedent on precedent.

ZT: But I think a question that he wouldn't answer, and you know, there was no expectation. It's not surprising he wouldn't answer it is, what would happen if abortion cases came before you in the future, that's just not a question that he or any nominees is going to answer in this context.

So we just don't know ultimately what will happen if he's confirmed.

SH: Another area obviously and one that prompted a really pointed but sort of murky exchange was between Senator Kamala Harris and Judge Kavanaugh in which she asked him if he ever discussed Robert Mueller and the Mueller investigation with members of Donald Trump's personal Law Firm. What was that?

CG: Well, we don't really know, it was it was a really weird moment. It was well past the 12 hour mark of the hearing, and Senator Harris was one of the the last two people to go, and she asked her really general question about whether he had spoken to anybody about Mueller’s investigation. He eventually said that he had spoken with other judges about it, but that was all that he knew of, and then she asked his very pointed question. That was like,

TAPE OF KAMALA HARRIS: Have you discussed Mueller or his investigation with anyone at Kasowitz Benson and Torres, the law firm founded by Mark Kasowitz, President Trump's personal lawyer.

CG: It wasn't really clear if he was just genuinely confused by the question, if he didn't understand if I mean, I think he felt that it was a trap question. He sort of was like well.

SH: I thought that it was a trap question.

CG: Well, yeah, I mean he was asking like do you have a person in mind and she was like, I don't know, do you and it was this back and forth that was very weird and I think I mean from my perspective knowing her as a former prosecutor, I presumed that that she had the answer if she was posing the question. I expected that she was going to tell us that like, there was this member of the firm that he in February, had talked with about Mueller’s investigation and questioned his authority or something, but that's not where it went. And it just sort of went back and forth. I mean the problem was, while she didn't have any evidence to sort of say where this question came from. He also gave a really bad answer, like he wouldn't give an answer, like he didn't say not that I know of. Republican Senator Orrin Hatch sort of came back and basically gave him an opportunity to clean up the answer, and he gave an attempt at that, and basically said I don't remember having any conversation with anybody from that firm about it, I haven't had any inappropriate conversations about the Mauler investigation with any lawyer, but it was discomforting, I think to watch that he was getting what should have been a rather simple yes or no question, and he either felt like he was being tricked and wouldn't so wouldn't answer or didn't really know what the answer was. It was it was weird.

SH: But I think it points to the bigger picture of we're still waiting to see what the outcome of Muller's investigation is, and where that all is going, but people have been spending a lot of time speculating about you know, in a worst case scenario what can Trump do to excise himself from I guess an indictment, or from prison or whatever and that's a question that would ultimately I think end up in the Supreme Court's lap.

CG: Well yeah, and I think that the reason why this question I think had a lot of salience to people is that he does have this history of some some sort of divergent writings on executive power, and he had he had worked for Ken Starr's investigation as an independent counsel into President Clinton that led to his impeachment. But then after he left that job, he later worked for the Bush White House, and he's basically written two law review articles about this stuff, and talked about it that he's basically sort of changed his view, and said that he thinks that he wasn't writing about what he thought the Constitutional limits were, but he said that he did think that Congress should think about setting some limits on what sort of Investigations can take place of presidents while they're in office, and maybe Congress should pass a law that sort of would defer investigations of a President until after they left office. And so when that comes up and you are nominated to the Supreme Court in the course of this ongoing Muller investigation, it makes particularly Democrats in the minority, really really suspicious about giving a vote to this person who also has refused to say that he would recuse himself from any cases on this matter. That was another question that was asked of him on Wednesday. And so when you put all of that together, it sort of leads Democrats to sort of want to pursue every angle they can to try and nail him down on these questions and any any discussions he's had about them.

SH: So, how does this play out then? Like what do you like? What what's going to happen? Tell me the future.

CG: He's gonna join the Supreme Court and he will be the ninth Justice. I mean absence something really really unexpected happening in the absence of some bombshell document that's released over the weekend, the votes aren't there right now for the Democrats to stop it. Unless Susan Collins or Lisa Murkowski or Jeff Flake or Ben Sass, unless they change their mind on this candidate does nominee. He will probably be confirmed by it sounds like the schedule they're looking at would be before the end of the month

SH: I want to talk directly about executive power. There is a real question that there's a real question that senators are poking at the last week about whether or not Judge Kavanaugh believes that a sitting President should be investigated and prosecuted.

CG: Yeah. The thing is that Brett Kavanaugh has some of the most experienced of a lawyer alive today with these issues. He worked for Ken Starr's investigation of President Clinton, when Ken Starr was in independent counsel, which led eventually to his impeachment. He then worked in the White House counsel's Office. for George W, Bush, he was there in the a big point of the hearings this week. He was there on September 11th. He was there dealing with the aftermath of September 11th, and then he's been a federal judge an appellate judge on the DC circuit for the past dozen years, dealing with a lot of questions of the role of government and the question while the special counsel is looking into these things is where is going to fall out on this are those views about what Congress should do going to be part of the way that he feels the Constitution itself limits what government can do.