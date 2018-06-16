The News This Week: A Closer Look At The LGBTQ Coalition

The Lede - 00:40

Julia Furlan: American conservatives have Breitbart. Canadian conservatives have The Rebel.

A few weeks back, 200 people gathered in Toronto for The Rebel’s second annual conference, The Rebel Live.

Contributors preached about their conservative beliefs like many of these events can be, Rebel Live was pretty hostile to the media.

BuzzFeed News sent reporter Scaachi Koul to cover the conference.

TAPE: “There is one person I just wanna warn you about, you know that dumpster fire called buzzfeed...scaachi are you here?”

JF: Yeah. This week on The Lede, Scaachi Koul talks about what it’s like to be targeted, and why she stayed for the whole conference.

Shani Hilton: Hi Scaachi!

Scaachi Koul: Hi how are ya?

SH: I'm okay, but really, how are you?

SK: I love that. 'How are you?' Ugh, I'm fine! I'm good. I'm devastated, I'm beautiful, I'm mean, I'm doing my best.

SH: You know, all the things that we would want for you and from you.

SK: Thank you

SH: So, the thing that I loved about reading your piece, even as I was truly horrified by some of the things that you described, was that you were able to zoom out a little bit and analyze these people and analyze their behavior and thing about you know the hypocrisy that you were seeing. How do you even approach writing about something terrible that happened to you in a way that connects with other people?

SK: You know I think it's so strange because most of my writing ends up being about terrible things that happen to me and yet I never really get used to unpacking it and doing that work, but yeah I went to the conference on a Saturday, it was the whole day, and then I spent Sunday and Monday being, like furious. I was livid. In this kind of a job, you sort of hope that you have real objectivity and that you can sort of step away from something and not have this visceral, angry reaction.

SH: Except that you being, you were being targeted directly, personally, all day. Which you know other people probably would've left. Why did you stay?

SK: You're right! Other people would have left.

SH: Not to blame the victim! But I'm just saying, I'm impressed.

SK: No it's a very valid question. There's a couple of reasons for it. The first is that--

SH: Your editor made you.

SK: Well no she actually didn't! That was the thing I talked to my editor while I was there being like, "listen we're not going to get like any really great interviews out of this," because nobody would speak to me after what the speakers had told them about me. So we weren't going to get like, any firm reporting. But I stayed because first of all, every time I thought about leaving, somebody would say something fucking crazy.

SH: Like what?

SK: And I was like--well like, I was like "ugh maybe I'll go," and then someone compares me to like vaginal itching. Or like, "maybe now I'll leave," and then somebody else is like making a vague threat about "taking me for a ride" or like, and then I'd be like "ugh okay you know what it's been half a day maybe I'll go" and then people were apologizing to me for what other people were saying and it became this very strange environment where I was like, "well now if I leave I'm going to miss something bananas!" Which was true because it just never calmed down.

SH: That was the thing to me that was crazy; by like halfway through the day, people around you were like kind of fed up by how rude the organizer was being and were kind of saying it to you, but not really.

SK: Yeah they were like half-assing it. But imagine being like a baby boomer living in Toronto, and then watching adults, like people your age, run after somebody who's like 27 and just there to work. Like the optics of it were so weird. And I think at the beginning they were like, "oh this is fun this is funny. We get to like sort of like have a good time," and the Rebels' whole thing is very like tongue in cheek and kind of aggressively unfunny--but I'm sure they find it funny--and so when I started I think they were like, "this is cute," and then because it ended up being the whole day, and there was nobody else, there was nobody else to sort of run at because I was sort of the representative of the mainstream media, this like terrible, boring mob. But like it became really ugly, and kind of boldly cruel at a certain point. But yeah you know what, I probably should've left, but I'm arrogant and I don't like it when people tell me that I can't do something or can't be anywhere so then I ended up just staying and hanging out.

SH: I'm glad you stayed because you made some great content out of it.

SK: A content machine! That's what they call me.

SH: But seriously I would say that like, it was a fascinating read, and I kind of wondered, to zoom out a little bit, what made you want to cover this event in the first place?

SK: So we decided to go to The Rebel because we were working on a piece about the far right in Toronto and in Canada generally speaking and the influence it might be having internationally. There was a van attack that happened in Toronto a little while ago--a man drove through a crowd, he killed ten people, he was possibly motivated by misogyny, he made some Facebook comments about the incel movement--which stands for involuntarily celibate--so there are these links to men's rights activist groups, white supremacist groups, Toronto and a lot of active hate crimes that are happening up here. And The Rebels seemed like an interesting place to start.

SH: So they have these events. I guess they show up at other rallies. How else do these people kind of exist in the real world?

SK: The Rebel concerns me in particular because they like to act like they're reasonable. And so if you sort of suggest that you are the reasonable conservative option, in at least a country that is right now run by a liberal majority...it's tricky because the language that they're using and the ideology that they're spewing is not normal. Like it's not normal! But they have really presented themselves as not exactly fringe the way an MRA group would be fringe, or even the way the Daily Stormer is fringe. But the way that like Breitbart kind of weaseled its way into American politics and the dialogue and has become like a news source for people; The Rebel exists in that very similar way where it's a lot of dog whistle, it's a lot of thinly veiled racist comments and sexist comments... but they have figured out a way to mask that to make them seem like, "no no no, we're just conservative."

SH: Right. Scaachi what's an MRA?

SK: MRA stands for Men's Rights Activist and it's a group of men who say that they are fighting for quite simply the rights of men, which can vary from them getting custody of their children more frequently to them arguing that rape allegations tend to be overblown and over-reported and men are going to jail for them unfairly.

SH: And so in America, you know, MRAs and the right get a fair amount of coverage. I'm curious how that plays out in Canada. Are they getting a similar amount of coverage by other Canadian outlets or reporters?

SK: We're so much smaller, so...

SH: There's like 12 of you.

SK: There's like 12 Canadians, we all know each other, we go to the same like gym, it's very very symbiotic. Yeah no I think people are covering it... I still think there's a feeling of like, "well we don't need to worry about these people because they don't matter." Like they're never going to affect anything, and it's like thinking about such a fringe group, they're never going to affect the day-to-day of most Canadians, most Canadians don't think that way... But The Rebel and the sorts of people who would support something like The Rebel, they have real influence in the world. I mean Doug Ford just won the provincial election by a majority, and the kinds of people who were electing him are the sorts of people who were present at The Rebel.

SH: So you're seeing a manifestation of these so-called fringe groups in real life. And that's why you want to cover it.

SK: Absolutely! If you walk around UT's campus, you will find white supremacist posters pinned up everywhere. All the time. Like, it's happening constantly, but there is still this split where we're not ready to admit it, and frankly I think part of it is because the federal government is liberal right now. And so everybody sort of gets to have that protective insulation that nothing could ever happen here. We're fine, because Trudeau and his allegedly fake eyebrow will protect us all and nothing bad can happen.

SH: Right. So that's where the imperative to cover these events comes from. But, you're also now in a position where you're a pretty prominent writer in Canada and in the U.S.

SK: I'm very famous! I'm extremely famous.

SH: You're the most famous Canadian writer.

SK: The only one anybody knows. It's just me and Atwood, you know?

SH: And it means though that there is, you know you become a target when you go to these events, and I think that even, you know we saw this in the U.S. during the presidential election, and even now during the rallies that President Trump regularly holds, is that the media is a target for outrage. It's one thing when it's a bullpen of reporters who are being yelled at, which is uncomfortable enough, it's another when it's just one woman of color kind of being harassed all day long.

SK: Yeah. I think they loved it. You know I think they were really pleased to have my isolated attention.

SH: You said that people were coming up to you to sort of sheepishly apologize towards the latter half of the day. What was your response to them?

SK: I hate getting apologies because there's almost nothing I can do with that. And almost every time someone apologizes to me the answer could be like, "well then why'd you do it?"

SH: Right

SK: But with this, I said "okay well if you are unhappy with the rhetoric, or you are unhappy with the tactics, then you should probably go speak to the organizers." Because I didn't say anything. But if you feel--

SH: But what do they say to that?

SK: They'd get very sheepish and they'd walk away. One woman emailed me a day after the event, this very long email saying you know, "I want you to know that even though I was in the crowd, I didn't appreciate what they were doing," and I replied and I said, "okay, I'd be curious to know if you contacted anybody at The Rebel for what they said." And she sent me this like brick of text that was... she was like, "I was trying to be supportive but if you're going to turn it around on me, that's fine!" And it became very clear that what she wanted was for me to say, "oh no thank you I appreciate it. You're one of the good ones." And to sort of release her from whatever she was feeling. But then to give her added responsibility, or to suggest maybe she could go out of her way to say something to this organization that she has been supporting financially at the very least, that was a cross to bear.

SH: Too much for her.

SK: Too much, yeah. Well Shani I actually have some questions for you about this kind of reporting. I'd be curious, as an editor do you have to think about who you're sending to these events and what kind of safety issues are going to come up, or even like the emotional anguish that ends up being tied up in all of this?

SH: Yeah I mean big picture this is such a crazy time and people don't like journalists in the best of times, but you know even now when the rhetoric being so overblown and people being unkind and cruel to each other in really public ways, it's showing up in how reporters are treated. And a Trump rally isn't the equivalent of what you're talking about, but you know that was something that we thought about when there were all of these rallies. We were talking, you know two rallies a day, for months and months, and we were sending dozens of reporters to cover these events. And so I thought, during that whole process it was really fascinating because on one hand, we're living in a time that I don't think anybody could have predicted, and so you want to cover it, right?

SK: Yeah it's so bizarre.

SH: Yeah! On the other hand, people are human beings. Reporters are human beings. And these things take a toll, and so you know as an editor, as a manager, we try to talk to people, we offer counseling when they need it. You know things that would hopefully alleviate some of the mental strain. But also, this is just the time that we live in, and think about people who are not reporters and you know the stress that they're under, so.

SK: It's such a tough thing too because it's weirdly embarrassing to go into these places as a reporter and to be there to do your job, and to leave being like "oh my feelings.'

SH: Right!

SK: Like that is such a foreign experience.

SH: Right we're supposed to be totally... we're supposed to not have feelings. You just go, you observe, you ask questions, you write it down, you file, and that's it.

SK: Yeah. And it's so personal now, like I don't know how you walk out of an interaction with somebody that's that laser-focused on you as an individual, I don't know how you walk out of that and feel like, "okay, I'm good, everything's normal." It's not normal! With like online security, I know all the things I need to do to make sure I don't get doxxed online. And we have a security team and we talk to them about what to do with our Twitter accounts and our emails and all of that, but I'd be curious, like do we have thoughts on security for in-person events like this? And if they get tense or like.... I don't even know what we would do.

SH: Yeah no, I mean... you said there were two security guards there, who I couldn't tell if they were there for you or there against you.

SK: I couldn't either. They were paid for by The Rebel. I think they were just there and I happened to be the only person they needed to mind. So that's it. They seemed like nice guys; they offered me dessert at the end of the day.

SH: I think that, you know from our perspective we obviously have a lot of digital security. We also do focus on physical security, mostly for people who are going into dangerous regions of the world, more so than conferences, but...

SK: Oh yeah would you think that the Canada Christian College was like, where this was all gonna go down?

SH: Is like the place where we also need to get you a minder. No I mean I that that's something that we should talk to our security team about because I think... I guess my question is going in, did you expect this? Because to some degree you can prepare for certain types of events if you expect hostility, but were you expecting this?

SK: I knew Ezra Levant, who runs The Rebel, who owns it, I knew he was going to say something. He's obsessed with me so of course he was; but I didn't think it was going to be the theme of the day. And I didn't think that the comments would be so aggressively strange. Like you know, that my body was there, what would happen to it, a lot about my looks. There were some comments about generally speaking being Muslim, which I'm not, but people always think I am, so there's often... I often get jokes about something not being halal or something being haram or whatever which is like, it's dumb. But it's also like, it's incorrect. Like there's not even anything I can say to it because you know, I eat pork so I don't... I don't know what to say, man! Yeah, It is weird.

SH: That is, that is really weird. I mean I think that it is definitely worth considering thinking about physical security depending on the event, depending on you know what we anticipate to happen.

SK: And to be clear I didn't think I was going to get murdered at that event. If 200 70-year old white people can take me down, then I clearly am not going to the gym enough, but like I wasn't worried about dying. But I think it's an interesting thing where like I work a desk job, and I work a comfortable desk job, and I don't go into dangerous regions because I am a coward. And to then sort of realize "oh these things are propping up down the street from me," it's such a strange thing to acknowledge, and in a city I've lived in for 10 years, and around people that I think, I have always considered reasonable, and now I don't know if I feel like that anymore. I feel like... I feel a little more suspicious these days.

SH: Yeah that makes so much sense. I mean everything is changing and we're all just trying to keep up and adapt.

SK: And then also that question of like, what does it take for you, a reasonable person who I might have like minor idealogical differences with, what does it take for you to go full crazy?

SH: It seems like the answer is, you know, a lot of other people egging you on.

SK: Yeah. It's mob mentality. And if that's all it takes, that makes me anxious. Toronto's a big city; lots of crowds to be around.

TAPE: Ladies and gentlemen, Scratchy Koul!

