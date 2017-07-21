BuzzFeed News

For Matt Bellassai, Complaining Is Like Breathing

audio

A dispatch from the newest drinking and podcasting endeavor.

By Alex Laughlin and Another Round

Headshot of Alex Laughlin

Alex Laughlin

BuzzFeed Staff

Headshot of Another Round

Another Round

Show

Posted on July 21, 2017, at 12:44 p.m. ET

This week we chat with our friend Matt Bellassai about his new podcast, Unhappy Hour, where he demonstrates how complaining can truly be an art form.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Buzzfeed / Via giphy.com

In addition to discussing a variety of bodily functions, Matt reveals his go-to karaoke jams and the genre of Tweet that gets on his last nerve.

Listen here:

