For Matt Bellassai, Complaining Is Like Breathing
A dispatch from the newest drinking and podcasting endeavor.
This week we chat with our friend Matt Bellassai about his new podcast, Unhappy Hour, where he demonstrates how complaining can truly be an art form.
In addition to discussing a variety of bodily functions, Matt reveals his go-to karaoke jams and the genre of Tweet that gets on his last nerve.
Listen here:
Never miss an episode: Subscribe to BuzzFeed's Another Round podcast on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Google Play, Spotify, iHeartRadio, or wherever you find your podcasts.
Subscribe to Another Round on Apple Podcasts, or listen in your favorite podcast app!
How to listen:
1. Search for 'Another Round' in your podcast app of choice, like Overcast, Pocket Casts, Stitcher, Acast, and more.
2. Or, click the embedded link to stream the show directly from this page.
3. Be sure to subscribe, so you never miss a new episode!
If you like the show, please rate and review it on iTunes. Questions? Comments? Email us at anotherround@buzzfeed.com.
Follow Matt Bellassai at @mattbellassai
Listen to Unhappy Hour here!
Follow us: @heavenrants and @brokeymcpoverty
Email us: anotherround@buzzfeed.com
Subscribe to the Another Round newsletter at buzzfeed.com/anotherround/newsletter.
-
Alex Laughlin is an audio producer for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Alex Laughlin at alex.laughlin@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
-
Heben Nigatu and Tracy Clayton cover everything from race, gender and pop culture to squirrels, mangoes, and bad jokes, all in one boozy podcast.
Contact Another Round at julia.furlan+anotherround@buzzfeed.com.