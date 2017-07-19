Get Your Daily Brief On News And Culture

BuzzFeed News

By Alex Laughlin and Roxanne Emadi

Alex Laughlin

BuzzFeed Staff

Roxanne Emadi

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on July 19, 2017, at 6:08 a.m. ET

Reporting To You is your daily news debrief. Every weekday, hear what you need to know from the BuzzFeed News team.

Listen to it here!
BuzzFeed News

Listen to it here!

No stuffy headlines or robot voice, just us catching up with you. Here's how to get this goodness in your ears:

1. Listen on Amazon Alexa.

Turn on our flash briefing in your Alexa app.1. Open your Amazon Alexa app.2. Search &quot;BuzzFeed News.&quot;3. Click &quot;enable.&quot;
Turn on our flash briefing in your Alexa app.

1. Open your Amazon Alexa app.

2. Search "BuzzFeed News."

3. Click "enable."

Then just say, "Alexa, play my flash briefing" or "Alexa, what's the news?" to hear your daily update.

2. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts or anywhere else you listen to podcasts.

You can also find it on Stitcher and Google Play.

3. Or listen on Google Assistant!

Just say: &quot;OK, play BuzzFeed News&quot; to your Android or Google Home.
Just say: "OK, play BuzzFeed News" to your Android or Google Home.

Happy listening!

