Why Twitter Deleted Those Tweets

On Wednesday of last week, the Wall Street Journal published a story detailing yet another episode of Twitter removing tweets from its platform following “complaints.” This time, the complainant was the American Petroleum Institute, which reached out to Twitter when people posted data from a report for which its subscribers pay $160 per month.



If the story sounds familiar, it’s because it is. The same situation has played out a few times in recent months, just with different players. Last October, Twitter suspended two accounts following complaints from the NFL and the UFC alleging that the accounts were violating copyright by posting GIFs. And in December, Twitter deleted tweets posted by a Business Insider editor following a complaint from Bank of America Merrill Lynch that he posted part of their research documents.

Read the top line, and you might think these companies complain to Twitter, which then mashes the delete button on the offending tweet. But that’s not exactly how it works. The “complaints” were all filed as takedown notices under the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA), a 1998 law meant to limit the spread of piracy on the internet.

Under the DMCA, rights holders can file takedown notices to service providers when they believe their users are distributing copyrighted material without permission. Once a "service provider,” such as Twitter, receives a DMCA notice for takedown, they can choose to remove the allegedly violating material and be exempt from related legal action from the company filing the notice. If they refuse to remove the material, then they can be sued for hosting it.

Twitter, according to its transparency report, complied with about 71% of the DMCA requests it received in the second half of 2015.