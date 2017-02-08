When The Senate Silenced Elizabeth Warren Last Night It Gave Her A Massive Day On Social

Sen. Elizabeth Warren was forced to stop talking in the Senate yesterday, but her voice is now booming on social media.

Over the past 24 hours, the Senator has been discussed more on social media than she had been in any single day since at least June 16 2015, according to the social analytics firm SocialFlow.

The data shows that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's use of a rule to silence Warren instead sent her words booming across the internet. McConnell invoked the rule, against assailing the "conduct or motive" of a senator, as Warren argued against Sen. Jeff Sessions in his nomination to be attorney general.



"When you look at a typical day in the social media life of Elizabeth Warren and look at what happened over the past 24 hours, she went through the roof," SocialFlow spokesperson Mark White said in an interview. "It made her a superstar."