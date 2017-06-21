BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Facebook's Notifications Are Out Of Control

tech

Facebook's Notifications Are Out Of Control

Click, click, click, tap, tap, tap, share, share, share.

By Alex Kantrowitz

Headshot of Alex Kantrowitz

Alex Kantrowitz

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on June 21, 2017, at 2:50 p.m. ET

This is Facebook.

It only works if you share stuff inside it.

ADVERTISEMENT

No sharing, no Facebook

Yes sharing, happy Facebook

ADVERTISEMENT

So Facebook really wants us post stuff.

And it started doing this new thing where it tells you how many days in a row you've shared.

ADVERTISEMENT

To encourage you to feed its feed

Okay, Facebook. We get it.

Thanks for the reminder, I guess?

ADVERTISEMENT

Lord. Have. Mercy.

People are certainly, uhhh, responding.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Facebook is also letting our friends know when we post — probably so they engage and make us feel better about posting, so we post more.

Really proud of my friend @hamiltonnolan today
Ashley Feinberg @ashleyfeinberg

Really proud of my friend @hamiltonnolan today

Reply Retweet Favorite

Yeeeesh

ADVERTISEMENT

Other Facebook products, like Messenger, use a similar approach.


ADVERTISEMENT

Feels good, doesn't it?

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF

“We’re always looking for ways to help people share and connect on Facebook. Notifications are one of the ways we do this," a Facebook spokesperson told BuzzFeed News.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Giphy / Via giphy.com


ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT