Some 20,000 of the luxury cars are scheduled to be built by 2021.

Google’s Waymo is creating a new, premium, self-driving electric car in partnership with Jaguar Land Rover, the company announced Tuesday.

Waymo unveiled the car, called the I-PACE, at a press event at Chelsea Piers in New York City. The company plans to get prototypes on the road in Phoenix, Arizona, this year, and will put the cars in production by 2020.

The vehicles will initially be accessible only via Waymo’s ride-hailing app.

The company did not say whether it plans to make the cars available for private ownership down the road, nor did it say whether there would be a premium price for the Jaguar.