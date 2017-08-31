BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

You Can Now Watch Instagram Stories On The Web

tech

You Can Now Watch Instagram Stories On The Web

The browser lives!

By Alex Kantrowitz

Headshot of Alex Kantrowitz

Alex Kantrowitz

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on August 31, 2017, at 12:01 p.m. ET

You may remember Snapchat Stories?

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
media.giphy.com

You know, Snapchat Stories. The product Instagram cloned a year ago to create .... Instagram Stories.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
giphy.com
ADVERTISEMENT

Well, Instagram Stories is doing pretty well. More than 250 million people use it, daily.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Guggy.com

That's nearly 80 million more than the 173 million people who use Snapchat every day.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
ADVERTISEMENT

Now, Instagram is bringing Stories to the web. Beginning today, you can view them on both mobile and desktop browsers. Soon you'll be able to post Stories from the browser, too. (Yes, the picture below is Instagram Stories in a mobile browser. What it looks like on desktop is still a mystery.)

Instagram

That's the update. Now go have fun on social media. And don't forget the people who are meaningful in the real, physical world.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF


ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT