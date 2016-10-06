Popular Photo-Altering App Prisma Will Now Transform Your Videos Into Wild, Otherworldly Scenes
Ever wondered what the presidential debate might look like painted in the style of Edvard Munch's "The Scream"? Here's your chance to find out.
Prisma, a popular photo-altering app that transforms photos into artistic-looking images, is today introducing video effects that transform everyday life into fantasy worlds.
Prisma uses AI to "repaint" still images in the styles of famous painters. It debuted in June and already has 70 million users, according to co-founder Aram Airapetyan.
Okay, on to Prisma's effects. Take a look at this video of Ocean Beach in San Francisco (turned into a GIF):
Now check it out with Prisma's effects applied:
Here's a GIF of the first debate between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump:
And here it is in Prisma's appropriately titled effect "The Scream," a tribute to Edvard Munch's 1893 painting of the same name.
Here's a boring video of me on Market Street in San Francisco:
And here it is with Prisma:
Now take a look at this pigeon:
See how much better it looks inside Prisma?
Prisma takes a moment or two to convert the videos, so be prepared for wait for a bit.
Here's a look at a few more Prisma effects doing work on the San Francisco Muni:
Prisma has already processed 3 billion pictures. Some users have even made their own makeshift Prisma videos by stitching together hundreds of Prisma-processed photos. Such as this rock video:
The video feature will be available globally on iOS starting today.
