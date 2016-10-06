BuzzFeed News

Popular Photo-Altering App Prisma Will Now Transform Your Videos Into Wild, Otherworldly Scenes

Ever wondered what the presidential debate might look like painted in the style of Edvard Munch's "The Scream"? Here's your chance to find out.

By Alex Kantrowitz

Alex Kantrowitz

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on October 6, 2016, at 1:59 p.m. ET

Prisma, a popular photo-altering app that transforms photos into artistic-looking images, is today introducing video effects that transform everyday life into fantasy worlds.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF

Prisma uses AI to "repaint" still images in the styles of famous painters. It debuted in June and already has 70 million users, according to co-founder Aram Airapetyan.

Okay, on to Prisma's effects. Take a look at this video of Ocean Beach in San Francisco (turned into a GIF):

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF

Now check it out with Prisma's effects applied:

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF

Here's a GIF of the first debate between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump:

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
And here it is in Prisma's appropriately titled effect "The Scream," a tribute to Edvard Munch's 1893 painting of the same name.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF

Here's a boring video of me on Market Street in San Francisco:

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF

And here it is with Prisma:


Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF

Now take a look at this pigeon:

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF

See how much better it looks inside Prisma?

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF

Prisma takes a moment or two to convert the videos, so be prepared for wait for a bit.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF

Here's a look at a few more Prisma effects doing work on the San Francisco Muni:

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF

Prisma has already processed 3 billion pictures. Some users have even made their own makeshift Prisma videos by stitching together hundreds of Prisma-processed photos. Such as this rock video:

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

The video feature will be available globally on iOS starting today.

