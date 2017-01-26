Twitter Says Goodbye To The Moments Tab, And Hello to Explore

Twitter’s Moments tab is dead. Long live Moments.

In an effort to improve content discovery on its platform, Twitter is replacing its Moments tab with a new tab called Explore. Moments themselves will live on in the Explore tab, but they will take up decidedly less real estate. The Explore tab will also feature search, a list of trends, live video (at times), and shortcuts to get to Moments categories such as News, Sports, and Entertainment.

“Over the past year, we’ve been exploring different ways to make it simpler for people to find and use trends, Moments, and search,” the company said in a blog post. “During our research process, people told us that the new Explore tab helped them easily find news, what’s trending, and what’s popular right now.”

The tab could be especially useful home for Twitter’s premium live video efforts, which have included numerous sports games, the presidential debates, and the Trump inauguration. The videos have not been easy to find inside the Twitter app, which hasn’t had a dedicated tab to host them.

Twitter, used by 317 million people each month, has struggled to attract new users. The company has cited usability as an area it needs to improve upon. One of the key issues new users have is finding the best content inside Twitter, which is what Moments is supposed to address. Twitter still plans to publish the same volume of Moments, and the team working on the feature will not be reduced.

The new Explore tab rolls out globally on iOS today and Android in the coming weeks. If you find yourself longing for Moments in its absence, you can still access the tab on desktop, at least until it eventually switches over to Explore too.