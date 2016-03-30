Twitter Pulls Down "Moment" Following Questionable Editorial Decision

Twitter pulled down a Moment yesterday after acknowledging that it was a mistake to post it in the first place.



The Moment curated a Trump supporter's Twitter rant against @ESTBLSHMNT, an account belonging to a women's magazine, not the actual Republican establishment. Though funny, the Moment both highlighted abuse on Twitter and sparked even more of it, this time directed toward the Trump supporter. After being called out on these two fronts, Twitter took the Moment down.