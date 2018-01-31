Twitter Has Doubled The Number Of People It Says Interacted With Kremlin-Linked Trolls

Twitter previously said 677,775 people in the US interacted with a Kremlin-linked troll campaign during the election. It's now doubled that number, and notified 1.4 million people that they've engaged with the trolls.

Twitter on Wednesday said it notified 1.4 million people in the US that they engaged with Kremlin-linked troll accounts during the 2016 US election. That's more than double the 677,775 people Twitter initially said it would notify earlier this month.

"We have expanded the number of people notified about interactions with Twitter accounts potentially connected to a propaganda effort by a Russian government-linked organization known as the Internet Research Agency," Twitter said in an updated blog post. "Approximately 1.4 million people have now received a notification from Twitter."



Twitter said the people it notified had either retweeted, quoted, replied to, mentioned, or liked the Internet Research Agency's content. It also said the updated number includes people who have opted out of most of Twitter's email updates.