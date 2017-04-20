Twitter Locks Trump Associate Roger Stone's Account, Again

Stone lands in Twitter's penalty box after tweeting "I'm watching you and know what you're up to. Better watch your ass" to Media Matters communications director Laura Allison Keiter.

Roger Stone is back in Twitter's penalty box.

Stone, a confidant to President Donald Trump and former adviser to his campaign, had his Twitter account temporarily locked again this week after tweeting "I'm watching you and know what you're up to. Better watch your ass" to Media Matters communications director Laura Allison Keiter on Wednesday afternoon. Twitter locked Stone's account in March following another rules violation.

Reached via Twitter, Keiter forwarded an email she received from Twitter Thursday morning confirming it locked Stone's account.