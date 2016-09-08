BuzzFeed News

Twitter Kills Live Notifications Button Only A Day After Rolling It Out

Now you see it, now you don't.

By Alex Kantrowitz

Alex Kantrowitz

Posted on September 8, 2016, at 1:51 p.m. ET

That new button Twitter rolled out yesterday? The one that lets you subscribe to live video notifications for individual accounts? It didn’t last 24 hours.

Twitter is killing the button, at least for now. The feature was slated to make live video more prominent globally, across its platform.

Live video is becoming increasingly important for Twitter. Not only is the company investing in Periscope, it’s also reeled in a number of premium, live content deals with entities like the NFL, MLB and NHL. Given that context, the rollback of this feature is somewhat puzzling. Asked to explain the move, a Twitter spokesperson offering the following statement: "We're experimenting with different ways to discover live video on Twitter."

