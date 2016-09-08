Twitter Adds Button That Lets You Subscribe To Live Video Notifications

Twitter has been investing in live video lately as it continues to push Periscope and premium deals with professional sports leagues.

Twitter is tweaking its platform to make live video more prominent.

On Wednesday, the company added a new button that lets users subscribe to live video notifications from individual accounts, alerting them when the accounts go live on Periscope and share the link on Twitter. The button appears on each user's profile page and is available globally.

"With live notifications, you won't miss a moment of live video on Twitter," a Twitter spokesperson told BuzzFeed News.

Twitter has been investing in live video lately, not only continuing to push Periscope, but also cutting premium live video deals with sports leagues like the NFL, the MLB, and the NHL.

In July Twitter also streamed both the Republican and Democratic conventions in the United States. And the company's chief financial officer, Anthony Noto, has essentially turned his Twitter feed into a running list of events you should "Watch Live!"

Eventually, Twitter might use these notification subscriptions to alert users to premium live video they may be interested in.

Periscope is in the midst of a fight for market share with Facebook's Live streaming product (BuzzFeed is one of Facebook's paid media partners), so every bit of promotion it can get from Twitter proper makes a difference.