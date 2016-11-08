Trump Peeked At Melania's Ballot And People Think It's Hilarious

BuzzFeed News

As Melania Trump voted, Donald Trump took a quick glance over — just to make sure?

By Alex Kantrowitz

Headshot of Alex Kantrowitz

Alex Kantrowitz

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on November 8, 2016, at 1:18 p.m. ET

Today, as Melania Trump cast her ballot, Donald Trump appeared to take a peek over. You know, just to make sure.

CNN

Naturally, people on the internet lost it.

This picture is everything.
Amanda Marcotte @AmandaMarcotte

This picture is everything.

"Don't fucking tell anyone but I voted for Hillary." - Melania Trump
Gary Janetti @GaryJanetti

"Don't fucking tell anyone but I voted for Hillary." - Melania Trump

MELANIA: of course I'm voting for you DONALD: I know I trust you MELANIA: good DONALD:
rob @rockymomax

MELANIA: of course I'm voting for you DONALD: I know I trust you MELANIA: good DONALD:

TRUMP: Who am I supposed to vote for? MELANIA: Harambe T: No, really M: SMOD T: C’mon M: Write in “Ima Clown” T: Ho… https://t.co/jjRmVghc6c
Daniel Lin @DLin71

TRUMP: Who am I supposed to vote for? MELANIA: Harambe T: No, really M: SMOD T: C’mon M: Write in “Ima Clown” T: Ho… https://t.co/jjRmVghc6c

@NevilleLeoniers @BuzzFeed - Melania, are you voting for me? - Yes, Donald, I am voting for you - Lemme see, then *Melania sighs*
Wolf Queen™ @sisterofwolves

@NevilleLeoniers @BuzzFeed - Melania, are you voting for me? - Yes, Donald, I am voting for you - Lemme see, then *Melania sighs*

Like father like son?

Like father, like son (Eric Trump photo from: https://t.co/PRSTj2JRxb) https://t.co/gtWWiaExHA
Brendan Coffey @bpcoffey

Like father, like son (Eric Trump photo from: https://t.co/PRSTj2JRxb) https://t.co/gtWWiaExHA

