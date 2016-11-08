Trump Peeked At Melania's Ballot And People Think It's Hilarious
As Melania Trump voted, Donald Trump took a quick glance over — just to make sure?
Today, as Melania Trump cast her ballot, Donald Trump appeared to take a peek over. You know, just to make sure.
Naturally, people on the internet lost it.
Like father like son?
