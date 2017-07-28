BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

This Poor Guy On Twitter Has The Same Name As Trump's New Chief Of Staff

tech

This Poor Guy On Twitter Has The Same Name As Trump's New Chief Of Staff

The people would like him to serve.

By Alex Kantrowitz

Headshot of Alex Kantrowitz

Alex Kantrowitz

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on July 28, 2017, at 7:16 p.m. ET

Today, President Donald J. Trump named John Kelly his new chief of staff.

This is that John Kelly. He was Secretary of Homeland Security.

Saul Loeb / AFP / Getty Images
ADVERTISEMENT

This is also John Kelly, but not that John Kelly. He's a Washington Post columnist who regularly tweets from his @JohnKelly handle.

Via Twitter

@JohnKelly often tweets about squirrels.

"You’re much more likely to see a squirrel than a shark," Kelly told BuzzFeed News.
"Every April, I do a week’s worth of columns about squirrels."

ADVERTISEMENT

As soon as the news of John Kelly's appointment broke on Friday afternoon, @JohnKelly's Twitter mentions turned into a mess. Let's have a look, shall we?

Some people gave him a hard time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Others congratulated him.

Even some news organizations tagged the wrong John Kelly!

ADVERTISEMENT

After enduring some of this, @JohnKelly was forced to respond.

ADVERTISEMENT

All this newfound attention also won him some new fans.

ADVERTISEMENT

And some people demanded he serve.

John Kelly: I'm not that John Kelly People: Yes you are, now get to work
Alex Kantrowitz @Kantrowitz

John Kelly: I'm not that John Kelly People: Yes you are, now get to work

Reply Retweet Favorite

Asked if he would give up the handle if the White House asked for it, @JohnKelly said, "No."

Okay dude, enjoy your mentions.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
giphy.com


ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT