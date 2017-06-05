This Bot Turns Trump's Tweets Into "Official" White House Statements
It's like Twitter, but for presidential statements.
Donald Trump likes to tweet.
Okay, he really likes to Tweet.
ADVERTISEMENT
He's also the president.
A new Twitter bot, @RealPressSecBot, fuses these two passions by publishing Trump's tweets in the official White House statement format:
ADVERTISEMENT
Take a look at the bot in action. Here's a @realDonaldTrump tweet about the London attacks:
And here it is in White House release format:
ADVERTISEMENT
That's some contrast, right?
Russel Neiss, the coder who built the bot, told BuzzFeed News it only took him 40 minutes to create it. Here's the tweet that inspired him:
-
Alex Kantrowitz is a senior technology reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in San Francisco. He reports on social and communications.
Contact Alex Kantrowitz at alex.kantrowitz@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.