This Bot Turns Trump's Tweets Into "Official" White House Statements

It's like Twitter, but for presidential statements.

By Alex Kantrowitz

Posted on June 5, 2017, at 4:18 p.m. ET

Donald Trump likes to tweet.

Okay, he really likes to Tweet.

He's also the president.

"I'm President! Can you believe it?!" - President Donald Trump
Steve Kopack @SteveKopack

"I'm President! Can you believe it?!" - President Donald Trump

A new Twitter bot, @RealPressSecBot, fuses these two passions by publishing Trump's tweets in the official White House statement format:

A statement by the President:
Real Press Sec. @RealPressSecBot

A statement by the President:

Take a look at the bot in action. Here's a @realDonaldTrump tweet about the London attacks:

Do you notice we are not having a gun debate right now? That's because they used knives and a truck!
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump

Do you notice we are not having a gun debate right now? That's because they used knives and a truck!

And here it is in White House release format:

A statement by the President:
Real Press Sec. @RealPressSecBot

A statement by the President:

That's some contrast, right?

Start following @RealPressSecBot, who treats President Trump's tweets as we all should: Official statements from the White House.
Matt Viser @mviser

Start following @RealPressSecBot, who treats President Trump's tweets as we all should: Official statements from the White House.

And calling them "tweets" minimizes them. They're statements from the president made on Twitter.
Maggie Haberman @maggieNYT

And calling them "tweets" minimizes them. They're statements from the president made on Twitter. https://t.co/oZcwrx1cQ6

Russel Neiss, the coder who built the bot, told BuzzFeed News it only took him 40 minutes to create it. Here's the tweet that inspired him:

For context - because he's President - all of Trump's Tweets should be mocked up in the correct Presidential statement format.
Pat Cunnane @PatCunnane

For context - because he's President - all of Trump's Tweets should be mocked up in the correct Presidential statem… https://t.co/p1T7fqjAfz

