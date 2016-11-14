Facebook Survey Is Asking Users About Fake Information Problem

Mark Zuckerberg downplayed Facebook's problem with proliferating hoaxes — but a survey question on the platform asks if fake news makes users disagree that Facebook is good for the world.

Is Facebook getting nervous about the proliferation of fake news on its platform? Sure seems so.

A Facebook survey question spotted Sunday night by Tom Warren, an editor at The Verge, offers "fake information" as a possible reason why respondents don't see Facebook as being good for the world.

Facebook surveys its users all the time — and it's unclear how long this survey has been running — but it was shared at a time when Facebook is under heavy criticism for allowing fake news to spread throughout its platform and in the run-up to the election.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has publicly defended his platform's approach to fake news on two occasions since Nov. 8, initially calling the notion that fake news swayed the election a “pretty crazy idea," and then saying it was "extremely unlikely."