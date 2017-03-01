Angry Neighbors Protest Outside Snap Offices Ahead Of Highly Anticipated IPO

"We are necessarily concentrating our future growth outside of Venice," Snap said in response.

As Snap Inc. gears up for its forthcoming IPO, some of the company's Venice, California, neighbors rallied outside its doors, aiming to send a message to the fast-growing social media phenom: Get out.



On Tuesday afternoon, dozens of Venice locals gathered outside of Snap's offices to protest what they say is an unwelcome transformation of a vital piece of Los Angeles.

"This is a public street and the community will not sit by quietly while Snap attempts to annex it for a private corporate campus," 11-year Venice resident Laura Booth told BuzzFeed News.

Snap's headquarters is scattered throughout multiple buildings in the quirky beachside enclave that's home to surfers, eccentrics, and now herds of tech employees. The company's Venice footprint has ballooned ahead of an initial public offering expected to hit the market this later week. And, as BuzzFeed News reported last week, that growth is causing serious tension with neighbors, some of whom say Snap is turning Venice into "a horrible business park."