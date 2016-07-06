Snapchat Is About to Get Less Raw — And Way More Addictive

You can still save snaps and Stories to your camera roll, but the tools inside Memories will give you a chance to edit your old stuff and push it out again. You'll even be able to combine that stuff with photos and videos from your camera roll. (Think of the #TBT options!) This update will make Snapchat feel a little less raw and in-the-moment, and a little more polished and, err, stale. That's a big deal, and we'll get into it later. But first, here's a rundown of how to use Memories:

Snapchat designed Memories for scenarios where you'd pass your phone around in real life to share your photos with someone. With My Eyes Only, you can hand over your phone without fear that your friends will see your embarrassing selfies. Or your nudes.

You're going to feel Memories' influence throughout Snapchat. Here's what will probably happen:

Snapchat will get more addicting

Posts from Snapchat are regularly repurposed. On any given day, you're likely to encounter saved snaps on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. People post snaps to other networks because they don't want to constrain themselves to one network. But they also post them elsewhere because saving a snap to a camera roll can feel like tossing it into the abyss. Posting a snap to Instagram, however, can give it a sense of permanence and organization. By creating Memories, Snapchat is building its own home for these old snaps. Whether it's the company's intention or not, Memories will create an avenue within Snapchat for people to do what they're doing with snaps outside, namely: save, organize, edit, republish. The likely result: more time inside Snapchat, less in other apps.

Snapchat will get less raw and more polished

One of Snapchat's killer qualities is its rawness, which is sure to diminish with this update. Before Memories, every image or video you posted to a Story had to be spontaneously shot inside the app. So while other social platforms filled up with pictures of perfects sunsets and tightly edited videos, Snapchat became home to the weird, imperfect stuff that makes social fun (disappearing content also had something to do with this). Now that people will be able to reach into their camera roll, and create stories from content shot over multiple days, Snapchat will start to host more edited and controlled content. This will absolutely change the feel of the platform.

Snapchat may get a higher bar for posting

Facebook is experiencing a decline in original sharing, according to reports, with some arguing that an excess of professional, curated content on the platform is scaring users off from sharing. If your video is going to be sandwiched between one from The Rock and another from the BBC, you may be less inclined to post it. One of Snapchat’s great qualities its users don’t feel like they — or their snaps — need to look perfect. Even DJ Khaled, Snapchat’s biggest star, posts stories you can tell are shot inside the same app you’re using. But if these new tools lead to more polished content spreading through Snapchat, the platform may encounter a problem similar to Facebook’s.

Memories will begin rolling out in California today, with a goal of becoming available worldwide within a month.