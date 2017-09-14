BuzzFeed News

Snapchat Ups Its Augmented Reality Game With 3D Bitmoji

Your digital self comes to life via new, animated bitmoji that you can drop into the real world (on your phone).

By Alex Kantrowitz

Alex Kantrowitz

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on September 14, 2017, at 9:01 a.m. ET

Snapchat is animating your Bitmoji. Starting today, you'll be able to bring them to life inside the Snapchat app, and watch them navigate the world around you.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Snap Inc.

Refresher: Bitmoji are digital avatars you can customize so they look like you.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Snap Inc.
Snapchat bought Bitmoji (the company) for more than $64 million in March, 2016. Yup, it knows what we want:

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Guggy.com

You can access your animated Bitmoji by tapping the front facing camera display inside Snapchat (Where the dancing hot dog once lived). The animated Bitmoji will appear alongside other Snapchat effects in bottom carousel. Scroll through to find them.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Snap Inc.
Snap will regularly refresh these Bitmojis' activities. Expect everyday situations, like getting coffee. And fun things, like skateboarding and air guitar.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF

Now, go have fun. And remember to do real world stuff too. Like feeding yourself and getting exercise.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
giphy.com

CORRECTION

Snapchat bought Bitmoji for $64.2 million. A previous version of this story quoted a different figure that was reported by the Wall Street Journal.


