BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Sign Up For Tech Giant Update — A Newsletter On Amazon, Google, Facebook, And Apple

tech

Sign Up For Tech Giant Update — A Newsletter On Amazon, Google, Facebook, And Apple

BuzzFeed News senior technology reporter Alex Kantrowitz digs into the latest news, strategy, and inner workings of the Gang of Four.

By Alex Kantrowitz

Headshot of Alex Kantrowitz

Alex Kantrowitz

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on May 10, 2018, at 1:30 p.m. ET

The biggest tech companies in the world — Amazon, Google, Facebook, and Apple — are equal parts fascinating, terrifying, and mystifying. Known simply as the "Gang of Four,” these companies touch billions of lives every day; they change the way we think, feel, and act. And their consolidating economic power is becoming the dominant business story of our time.

That’s why I’m dedicating a new newsletter entirely to these companies. It's called Tech Giant Update, and it will offer news, analysis, scoops, and quirky details I think you might appreciate.

I’ll start our conversations by delivering this newsletter to your inbox, and I’m eager to hear your thoughts, ideas, and suggestions in response. You can sign up here!



If you can't see the above sign-up box, you can sign up here!


ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT