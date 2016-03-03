Shots, The Justin Bieber-Backed Social App, Adds Link Posts, Emojis

Shots, the Justin Bieber-backed social app, is adding link posts in an attempt to bring more fun, comedic content to its platform.



The app, originally called Shots Of Me, began as a selfie sharing tool, later added video, and today is expanding even further with links to outside content. Today's update also includes Facebook-style emoji reactions.

John Shahidi, CEO and co-founder of Shots, sat down with BuzzFeed News Thursday for an interview about the updates, the state of his app and, yes, Bieber. "If we want to talk about Justin, I think a lot of people were wrong about the type of person he was," Shahidi said.

You can watch the full interview below: