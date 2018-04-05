Facebook's Sheryl Sandberg: “I Take Responsibility For This”

"As we find more Cambridge Analyticas, we’re going to find a comprehensive way to put them out and make sure people see them. So far, we don’t have another clear case to share.”

Sandberg’s remarks are Facebook’s first on its search for other companies like Cambridge Analytica, which illicitly obtained Facebook data on up to 87 million people amassed by a researcher under the guise of a personality test.

"As we find more Cambridge Analyticas, we’re going to find a comprehensive way to put them out and make sure people see them,” Sandberg said. “So far, we don’t have another clear case to share.”

The recent Cambridge Analytica revelations, which were first reported by the Observer and the New York Times, have rocked Facebook, even though the company knew that the political consulting firm had wrongfully obtained the data in December 2015. Sandberg's statement indicates that the Cambridge Analytica leak is the extent of all “clear-cut” major data leaks resulting from the company's lax developer policies, which allowed widespread data collection by third parties. The company has since patched that up.

On Wednesday, Facebook acknowledged that most people on Facebook could have had their public profile scraped via phone and email search. "I certainly think that it is reasonable to expect that if you had that setting turned on, that at some point during the last several years, someone has probably accessed your public information in this way,” Zuckerberg said in a call with reporters.



Facebook is now undergoing a major audit of its system to search for other cases similar to that of Cambridge Analytica, and Sandberg said it could be a while before people see the full results. “That process is going to take a long time; there were a lot of apps,” she said. “But our commitment is to do it carefully and rigorously and tell people if those examples happen.”

Sandberg also took personal responsibility for the the series of crises Facebook has been embroiled in, saying that as the person looking over the company’s ad business she has not been let off the hook while Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg takes all the blame.

“I take responsibility for this,” she said. “The buck stops with us. The buck stops with me. On the things we didn’t do that we should’ve done that are under my purview, that’s my responsibility and I own that.”

Asked if she ever offered to resign as a result of these crises, Sandberg said no. “I serve at the pleasure of Mark and our board and I’m going to keep working here for as long as they think I’m the right person to help lead and help lead us, not just out of this but for the future.”