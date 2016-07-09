Public Enemy's Richard Griffin Blasts Being Named In Dallas Shooter Police Update

"I DO NOT KNOW THE SHOOTER."

Public Enemy's Richard Griffin angrily took to Twitter Friday after Dallas police listed him in a new update on the investigation into the man who shot dead five officers.

The Dallas Police Department took the unusual step of listing details from shooter Micah Johnson's Facebook profile, without additional context, that included Griffin and biographical information seemingly cribbed from Wikipedia:



"The suspect’s Facebook account included the following names and information: Fahed Hassen, Richard GRIFFIN aka Professor Griff. GRIFFIN embraces a radical form of Afrocentrism, and GRIFFIN wrote a book A Warriors Tapestry."

The statement, "GRIFFIN embraces a radical form of Afrocentrism," appears verbatim on Griffin's Wikipedia page, the edit history for which showed no record of a recent addition to the profile Friday afternoon.