President Trump Is Shaming Nordstrom On Twitter, Facebook, And Instagram

President Donald Trump, unhappy that his daughter Ivanka's fashion line was dropped by Nordstrom, lashed out Wednesday at the retailer on Twitter. And on Facebook. And on Instagram.



The multi-platform targeting of an American department store is new territory as far as US presidents go, but not entirely out of the ordinary for Trump, who has often used his social media accounts to fire away at those he believes wronged him.

"My daughter Ivanka has been treated so unfairly by Nordstrom," the president tweeted. "She is a great person -- always pushing me to do the right thing! Terrible!"

Nordstrom shares slipped more than 1% immediately after the tweet, before recovering later in the morning.

