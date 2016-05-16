Twitter Reportedly To Eliminate Photos And Links From Character Count
Twitter product change reported. Public exalts.
Twitter is set to stop counting links and photos towards its 140 character limit, per a Bloomberg report.
The news isn't all that unexpected. For months now, Twitter has been considering an expanded character limit under the code name “Beyond 140.” What is remarkable is that the Twitter public, used to going nuclear after news of product changes, is embracing this one. Big time.
Here's a small sampling of reactions about the news today:
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Twitter declined to comment.
-
Alex Kantrowitz is a senior technology reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in San Francisco. He reports on social and communications.
Contact Alex Kantrowitz at alex.kantrowitz@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.