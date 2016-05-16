Twitter Reportedly To Eliminate Photos And Links From Character Count

.@Twitter: We're removing links and photos from the character count. #CommunityManagers around the world:

Twitter is set to stop counting links and photos towards its 140 character limit, per a Bloomberg report.



The news isn't all that unexpected. For months now, Twitter has been considering an expanded character limit under the code name “Beyond 140.” What is remarkable is that the Twitter public, used to going nuclear after news of product changes, is embracing this one. Big time.

Here's a small sampling of reactions about the news today: