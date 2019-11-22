“Nothing Is Off The Table” For Facebook As Google And Twitter Crack Down On Political Ads

Google and Twitter are applying pressure to Facebook in a big way. In the last three weeks — as the Iowa caucus looms just months away — both platforms have restricted political advertising on their services.

Now, after standing by its policies, Facebook’s advertising brain trust is huddling to consider changes to its rules on political advertising, including ad targeting restrictions of its own. In a statement to BuzzFeed News provided before Google made its announcement, a Facebook spokesperson was definitive: “Nothing is off the table.”

Political advertising professionals and tech industry sources said Google’s move — which limits political ad targeting criteria to age, gender, zip code, and context — puts the onus on Facebook to act. Many worried it would push Facebook to roll out draconian restrictions, hampering their ability to get their message across on what they said was the most important online advertising platform.

“Twitter fired the starting gun. Google put the weight of the ocean on them,” Eric Wilson, a Republican digital strategist, told BuzzFeed News. “The pressure is really on Facebook to do something, to make a change. I hope they make a good, informed choice.”