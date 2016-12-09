NFL Punters Are Finally Cool, Thanks To Twitter

NFL punters, those guys who kick the ball as far as possible when their teams fail to score, haven’t always been the most respected players on the field. Football is a physical game, and punters stay as far away from contact as possible — it’s even a penalty to run into them after they kick. But while this contrast has long made punters the butt of jokes, something revolutionary is happening in the NFL this year: these erstwhile whimps are finally are becoming cool.



Punters are dancing, celebrating with swagger, and winning over legions of fans in the NFL in 2016. And if you want to understand why, just look at their Twitter accounts. Not long ago, punters were seen and not heard (with some exceptions). They'd rarely take the media podium after the game, and would make headlines most often when they blew it. But these players have become masterful users of Twitter, finally giving themselves a voice to push back against the insults and celebrate their achievements. Combine that with Twitter’s video push, which has helped circulate punter highlights that TV broadcasts would never show, and the punter’s image is changing dramatically.



The two punters leading this charge are the Oakland Raiders’ Marquette King and Indianapolis Colts’ Pat McAfee. Both players shined in recent weeks thanks to seemingly good-natured scraps with opposing players on Twitter, both of which the punters dominated. King, for instance, called out an opposing player who got him penalized him on Sunday, tweeting a photo of the player pointing to a referee with the label “SNITCH.” That photo has been retweeted more than 96,000 times.

