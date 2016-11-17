These Are The Most Retweeted Tweets Of The Election
Hillary Clinton beat Trump on his favorite social media platform.
Donald Trump may be a prolific Twitter user, and the president-elect. But Hillary Clinton beat him out for the most retweeted election-related tweet, according to Twitter.
Clinton's tweet, coming the day of her concession speech, urged girls disheartened by the election outcome to not get discouraged. The tweet has received over 600,000 retweets so far.
Trump's most retweeted tweet, an Election Day play on his "Make America Great Again," slogan, registered over 350,000 retweets.
Interestingly, both of these tweets were text-only updates at a time when seemingly every social platform is moving toward a future dominated by video and photos.
The most retweeted tweet of the 2012 election did contain a photo, one of President Barack Obama embracing the first lady. That tweet was retweeted more than 500,000 times in the day following the election. It's added hundreds of thousands more retweets since.
