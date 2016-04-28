Mark Zuckerberg Addresses Sharing Decline Reports As Facebook Crushes Earnings

In recent weeks, reports have emerged declaring that "original sharing" on Facebook is down significantly. This sharing — the type where you post your own photos, videos, or text instead of simply hitting the "share" button — is critical to the vibrancy of Facebook. Less original sharing equals more mass-appeal content for Facebook’s feeds, meaning we see more news reports and made-for-social memes taking the place of the heartfelt life updates and goofy photos that make Facebook fun.



It is no wonder then that Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg received a question about sharing during Wednesday’s earnings call. His answer, while filled with positive news, did not dispute the reports that original sharing is down, a sign that we’re likely to keep hearing about this issue for some time to come.

“Overall sharing is up across Facebook and people are spending more time on Facebook and the whole family of apps,” Zuckerberg said. “That is not just the case for the aggregate of the growing community, but it's actually also the case on a per-person basis as well, in terms of people sharing more and spending more time individually.”