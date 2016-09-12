Instagram Rolls Out Custom And Default Keyword Filtering To Combat Harassment

Don’t want to see comments with certain words? Now you don’t have to.

Today Instagram is rolling out two keyword filters to help limit abuse and harassment on its platform.



The tools, a custom keyword filter and a default keyword filter, allow you to filter out comments with either your own specific words (if you don't want to see comments with "asshole" in them, you add the word "asshole" to the custom filter) or comments with any of hundreds of offensive words Instagram built into its "default" filter.

Keyword filtering is becoming a popular anti-harassment tool. Twitter is working on a similar keyword filtering tool, according to a Bloomberg report. And Gab.ai, a new social network growing fast among conservatives, uses keyword filtering and muting as its only content moderation tools.

Filtering is lauded by some, since it puts editorial decisions in the hands of users, and not the platforms. However, for Instagram, the filters are an addition to its current terms of service — which explicitly prohibit hateful, discriminatory, and other objectionable forms of content — and will not replace them.

The new filters, which are already available to verified users, roll out globally today.

Here's Instagram CEO Kevin Systrom's full blog post announcing the change: