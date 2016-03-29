BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Instagram Extends Video Length Limit To 60 Seconds

tech

Instagram Extends Video Length Limit To 60 Seconds

Video viewing time is up 40% on Instagram in last six months. Longer videos, here we come.

By Alex Kantrowitz

Headshot of Alex Kantrowitz

Alex Kantrowitz

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on March 29, 2016, at 1:01 p.m. ET


The term "social media" once meant text and static images: the 140-character tweet, the Facebook status update, the Instagram photo. Video, which in the early days of social was difficult to watch on a desktop, let alone a mobile device, was still largely the domain of television.

By golly has a lot changed.

Today, Instagram is ushering in the latest development in video's march to become social media's dominant content format. The Facebook-owned product is extending the time limit of user-posted videos from 15 to 60 seconds. The move is sure to increase the amount of video consumption on its platform, which has already shot up 40% over the past six months, per a spokesperson.

Up until now, 60-second videos were only available to advertisers. But starting today, the longer videos will begin rolling out to the general public.

That said, the move may lead to a decline in quality of content posted to the platform. Unlike photos, quality video is still difficult to produce. It's quite hard to shoot, edit, and put together a story in a coherent way. So most users will likely give the longer videos a good ol' college try and end up producing boring stuff like this:

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

On the bright side, social media users don't seem to want polished content anymore. They like authenticity, something that feels real, not drummed up in a corporate studio. And with this in mind, the longer Instagram videos should open up room for people to express themselves. Even if "themselves" are kinda boring.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT