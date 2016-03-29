Instagram Extends Video Length Limit To 60 Seconds

Video viewing time is up 40% on Instagram in last six months. Longer videos, here we come.





The term "social media" once meant text and static images: the 140-character tweet, the Facebook status update, the Instagram photo. Video, which in the early days of social was difficult to watch on a desktop, let alone a mobile device, was still largely the domain of television.

By golly has a lot changed.

Today, Instagram is ushering in the latest development in video's march to become social media's dominant content format. The Facebook-owned product is extending the time limit of user-posted videos from 15 to 60 seconds. The move is sure to increase the amount of video consumption on its platform, which has already shot up 40% over the past six months, per a spokesperson.

Up until now, 60-second videos were only available to advertisers. But starting today, the longer videos will begin rolling out to the general public.

That said, the move may lead to a decline in quality of content posted to the platform. Unlike photos, quality video is still difficult to produce. It's quite hard to shoot, edit, and put together a story in a coherent way. So most users will likely give the longer videos a good ol' college try and end up producing boring stuff like this: