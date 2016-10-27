Hey Tumblr, U OK, Bro?

Twitter is struggling. Vine is dying. And there are no guarantees in life competing against Facebook and Snapchat.

Vine's body isn't yet in the ground, but Tumblr might already be sweating.



Facebook and Snapchat — the number 1 and 2 most used apps in the U.S., according to App Annie — are so completely dominating today's social media landscape that it's become increasingly difficult for their competitors to find breathing room.

Vine couldn't keep up, and it's on the way out. New entrants like Peach and Ello have spiked and then fallen off spectacularly. Twitter hasn't moved the user number needle in a meaningful way in recent years. And so now it's fair to ask whether Tumblr, another once-great social platform fighting the same uphill battle, will be able to keep up.

When asked if users can expect the platform to stick around for some time, a Tumblr spokesperson declined to comment. But even if Tumblr's not talking, the numbers say it's in far better shape than Vine.

Data from the research firm 7Park Data, shows Tumblr holding relatively steady in usage over the past year and a half, the same time period that Vine plunged. App Annie's data shows a similar pattern.