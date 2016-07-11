BuzzFeed News

Herman Cain Understood The Glory Of Pokemon Before Everyone Else

"It’s never easy when there’s so much on the line. But you and I can make a difference."

By Alex Kantrowitz

Headshot of Alex Kantrowitz

Alex Kantrowitz

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on July 11, 2016, at 4:21 p.m. ET

Right now, Millions of people around the globe are coming together, embracing the new hit game Pokémon Go. This qualifies as the second best moment in Pokémon history.

To find the best, you'll have to go back to 2011 when a man named Herman Cain ran for President of the United States and used the platform to quote directly from Pokémon: The Movie 2000 on multiple occasions.

Herman Cain quoted a pokemon movie in his speech?? Lmao
Negrita Supreme @XOkiaa

Herman Cain quoted a pokemon movie in his speech?? Lmao

Reply Retweet Favorite

Even as he suspended his campaign, Cain quoted from “Power of One,” the theme song of the Pokemon Movie sung by the unparalleled Donna Summer (video above).

"I believe these words came from the Pokémon movie," Cain told legions of heartbroken fans as he bid farewell. "Life can be a challenge. Life can seem impossible. It’s never easy when there’s so much on the line. But you and I can make a difference. There’s a mission just for you and me.”

Cain led the polls for the Republican nomination at one point. He came undone after being accused of inappropriate behavior by female employees.

Upon hearing Cain's introduction of the lyrics, former Daily Show host Jon Stewart dubbed them "The greatest nine words ever spoken by an American politician."

Here's to you, Herman Cain. You were right about Pokemon when all of us doubted you. Take your victory lap.

All of this talk of Pokémon must mean it's time for the return of Herman Cain
Austin Ramzy @austinramzy

All of this talk of PokÃ©mon must mean it's time for the return of Herman Cain

Reply Retweet Favorite
I thought Pokemon Go was about Herman Cain
Shashana @1978BABY

I thought Pokemon Go was about Herman Cain

Reply Retweet Favorite
I watch Herman Cain's speech with the Pokémon poem more often than I talk to my parents
Dan Peck @DanielAllenPeck

I watch Herman Cain's speech with the PokÃ©mon poem more often than I talk to my parents

Reply Retweet Favorite
Herman Cain's Pokemon review
Jeffrey Grubb @JeffGrubb

Herman Cain's Pokemon review

Reply Retweet Favorite

Herman Cain did not immediately respond to a BuzzFeed News inquiry. We welcome his thoughts and will publish them here should he choose to weigh in.


