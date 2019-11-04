Facebook’s Rebrand Is About The FTC, Not A Fancy New Font

Facebook’s new brand isn’t setting font nerds ablaze, but that’s not what it was intended to do. According to a source with knowledge of the company’s thinking, the purpose of the redesign — which saw Facebook slap a new logo on all its products — was to ward off further complications with the Federal Trade Commission, after the tech giant agreed to a settlement earlier this year.



The new branding, contrary to some reports, also has little to do with Facebook trying to make itself harder for the US government to break up.

Instead, by more prominently disclosing its ownership of apps like Instagram and WhatsApp, the source said, Facebook intends to leave little question as to who owns its products, rather than risk letting the FTC find its labeling deceptive.