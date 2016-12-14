Facebook Tests "M Suggestions," Laying Groundwork For More AI In Messenger

Facebook’s “M” virtual assistant hasn’t been rolled out to all that many people, but its interactions with a limited user base have helped train Facebook’s artificial intelligence systems, and now the masses may benefit.

Today, Facebook is starting a small test in the US for “M suggestions,” a new feature that will suggest certain actions based on the context in conversations within the Messenger app.

The test feature will suggest things like sending a location after someone asks a question like “where are you?,” or it will offer a small selection of stickers you may want to send in response to a message. “M” will show up in these conversations with its own chat avatar.

“Think of this as a version of M that can actually help suggest the right capabilities at the right time,” Messenger head David Marcus told BuzzFeed News.

The virtual assistant version of M has been in tests for over a year and still has no set date for a bigger rollout, but Marcus said Facebook wants to bring it to the public. “M suggestions,” if rolled out more broadly, could help push the schedule up a bit, getting a completely automated version of M into the hands of Messenger's over 1 billion users, albeit in a much more lightweight capacity than the assistant version.

“Hopefully with this side of it, we’ll have a path to opening it up to everyone fairly quickly,” Marcus said.

There’s still a good deal of technology that goes into creating these basic suggestions. Facebook essentially needs to understand what you’re saying in messages to make sure its suggestions aren’t annoying, and its technology also adjusts its suggestions based on how you interact with M. “It seems completely pedestrian, but it’s actually very hard to do,” Marcus said, referencing Messenger’s sticker suggestions.

Other suggestions Messenger already makes, such as event reminders and ride hailing, will be rolled under the “M suggestions” umbrella as well.