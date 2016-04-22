You Can Turn Off Those Facebook Live Video Notifications Now

looks like you can now turn off all facebook live notifications. go to settings - notifications - live videos.

Facebook is finally introducing an option to turn off all those live video notifications. The control is currently rolling out, a Facebook spokesperson confirmed. It was spotted by Teresa Hammerl who posted a screenshot on Twitter.

The rollout appears to still be in its early stages (a number of BuzzFeed reporters polled still don't have access) but Hammerl said she spotted it in the notifications section of her Facebook settings. So you can check there to see if you have it too.

"We are starting to roll out a new setting that lets people turn off all Live notifications, through their Notifications settings, that will be available to all people soon,” the Facebook spokesperson said.

Facebook is in the midst of a big push to get people to watch and post live video to its platform (BuzzFeed is among a group of Facebook Live paid media partners), so this control is likely to hurt the distribution of those videos a bit. Still, the notifications annoyed some of its users so much that the social giant felt compelled to give them a way to turn them off.