Facebook Allowed Sellers To Target Teens With Ads For Penis Keychains

The ads violated Facebook's policies, and the company removed them following an inquiry from BuzzFeed News.

Facebook allowed ads for penis and sperm keychains to be targeted to kids as young as 13 years old.

The company removed the ads following an inquiry from BuzzFeed News, saying the ads never should've run in the first place, regardless of targeting.

"We review ads before they appear on Facebook to ensure they adhere to our policies. Upon further review we realized that some of the ads presented do not, so we’ve removed them," a Facebook spokesperson said. The spokesperson declined to specify whether ads targeted to kids require human review, or how these ads made it through its review process.

BuzzFeed News reader Jackie Mitchell saw the ads in her feed, and shared screenshots of the products and targeting criteria.

