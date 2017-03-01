Facebook Is Using Artificial Intelligence To Help Prevent Suicide

“The AI is actually more accurate than the reports that we get from people,” Facebook Product Manager Vanessa Callison-Burch told BuzzFeed News.

Facebook is bringing its artificial intelligence expertise to bear on suicide prevention, an issue that's been top of mind for CEO Mark Zuckerberg following a series of suicides livestreamed via the company’s Facebook Live video service in recent months.



“It's hard to be running this company and feel like, okay, well, we didn't do anything because no one reported it to us,” Zuckerberg told BuzzFeed News in an interview last month. “You want to go build the technology that enables the friends and people in the community to go reach out and help in examples like that.”

Today, Facebook is introducing an important piece of that technology — a suicide-prevention feature that uses AI to identify posts indicating suicidal or harmful thoughts. The AI scans the posts and their associated comments, compares them to others that merited intervention, and, in some cases, passes them along to its community team for review. The company plans to proactively reach out to users it believes are at risk, showing them a screen with suicide-prevention resources including options to contact a helpline or reach out to a friend.

“The AI is actually more accurate than the reports that we get from people that are flagged as suicide and self injury,” Facebook Product Manager Vanessa Callison-Burch told BuzzFeed News in an interview. “The people who have posted that content [that AI reports] are more likely to be sent resources of support versus people reporting to us.”

Facebook’s AI will directly alert members of the company’s community team only in situations that are “very likely to be urgent,” Callison-Burch said. Facebook says a more typical scenario is one in which the AI works in the background, making a self-harm–reporting option more prominent to friends of a person in need.